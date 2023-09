Funeral services for Luella Phillips, age 95, of South Fulton, will be Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 2:00 at Hornbeak Funeral Chapel in Fulton.

Burial will be in the Johnson Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from noon until service time.

Hornbeak Funeral Chapel in Fulton is in charge of arrangements.