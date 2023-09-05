UT President Randy Boyd, UTM Chancellor Yancy Freeman promote ‘UT Promise’ at Westview

UT System President Randy Boyd and UT Martin Chancellor Yancy Freeman were at Westview High School in Martin yesterday to promote “UT Promise.”

“UT Promise” is a last-dollar scholarship program that guarantees free tuition and fees after other financial aid is received for qualifying undergraduate Tennessee residents at UT located in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin, Memphis, and Pulaski.

President Boyd told Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

President Boyd is spending five days touring high schools across the state to talk about “UT Promise.”

Since “UT Promise” launched in March 2019, more than 2,200 students have enrolled at a UT campus tuition-free.