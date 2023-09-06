Area teams ranked in AP Football Prep Poll

Several area teams are ranked on this week’s Associated Press Football Prep Poll.

In Class 1A, South Pittsburg (3-0) is the number one team with Dresden (3-0) in second. McKenzie (2-1) is ranked fourth with Union City (1-2) in eighth.

In Class 2A, Riverside (3-0) is tied with Milan (3-0) at number one and Huntingdon (1-1) is ranked eighth in this week’s poll

In Class 3A, Alcoa (3-0) is the top team with Dyersburg (3-0) in third and Covington (1-2) in ninth.

In Class 4A, Pearl-Cohn (3-0) is the number one team with Hardin County (3-0) in fifth, Haywood County (2-1) is in seventh, and Crockett County (3-0) is ranked ninth.

In Class 5A, Knoxville West (3-0) is the top team with Henry County (3-0) in second.

And Bradley Central (3-0) is the state’s number one team in Class 6A.

WCMT is a reporting member of the Associated Press.