Previewing the Week 4 high school football schedule

Week 4 of the high school football season means region play for most local teams.

Dresden (3-0), Greenfield (2-1) and Westview (1-2) all earned region wins last Friday for an early lead in their respective league standings. Dresden travels to Halls, and Greenfield visits Humboldt this week in Region 7-1A. Westview heads to Jackson to face Liberty in Region 7-3A on Mix 101.3.

Gleason (3-0), South Fulton (2-1) and Union City (1-2) play their first Region 7-1A game Friday. Gleason hosts Union City on 105.7 The Quake, and Lake County (0-3) entertains South Fulton.

Obion Central (3-0) is at home with Fulton County (0-3) in non-region action this week on 104.9 KYTN. The Rebels open the Region 7-4A portion of their schedule on Sept. 15.

Games scheduled for Friday include:

Peabody at Adamsville

Dyersburg at Bolivar

Henry County at Brentwood

Milan at Camden

Huntingdon at Columbia Academy

Scotts Hill at Covington

Jackson South Side at Crockett County

Chester County at Dyer County

TCA at Fayette Academy

Haywood at Fayette-Ware

Riverside at Gibson County

Memphis East at Hardin County

FACS at Hollow Rock-Bruceton

USJ at Jackson Christian

Jackson North Side at Lexington

McKenzie at McEwen

Ripley at McNairy Central

Memphis Middle College at Middleton

Southwind at Munford

Christian County at South Gibson

Perry County at West Carroll

Ballard Memorial at Webster County

Graves County at Caldwell County

Marshall County at Calloway County

Hopkins County Central at Crittenden County

McCracken County at Mayfield

Paducah Tilghman at Henderson County

Russellville at Trigg County

Brighton plays at Kingsbury on Thursday. Murray High travels to Union County on Saturday.

Jackson Central-Merry is off this week.