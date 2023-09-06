Previewing the Week 4 high school football schedule

Week 4 of the high school football season means region play for most local teams.
Dresden (3-0), Greenfield (2-1) and Westview (1-2) all earned region wins last Friday for an early lead in their respective league standings. Dresden travels to Halls, and Greenfield visits Humboldt this week in Region 7-1A. Westview heads to Jackson to face Liberty in Region 7-3A on Mix 101.3.
Gleason (3-0), South Fulton (2-1) and Union City (1-2) play their first Region 7-1A game Friday. Gleason hosts Union City on 105.7 The Quake, and Lake County (0-3) entertains South Fulton.
Obion Central (3-0) is at home with Fulton County (0-3) in non-region action this week on 104.9 KYTN. The Rebels open the Region 7-4A portion of their schedule on Sept. 15.
Games scheduled for Friday include:
Peabody at Adamsville
Dyersburg at Bolivar
Henry County at Brentwood
Milan at Camden
Huntingdon at Columbia Academy
Scotts Hill at Covington
Jackson South Side at Crockett County
Chester County at Dyer County
TCA at Fayette Academy
Haywood at Fayette-Ware
Riverside at Gibson County
Memphis East at Hardin County
FACS at Hollow Rock-Bruceton
USJ at Jackson Christian
Jackson North Side at Lexington
McKenzie at McEwen
Ripley at McNairy Central
Memphis Middle College at Middleton
Southwind at Munford
Christian County at South Gibson
Perry County at West Carroll
Ballard Memorial at Webster County
Graves County at Caldwell County
Marshall County at Calloway County
Hopkins County Central at Crittenden County
McCracken County at Mayfield
Paducah Tilghman at Henderson County
Russellville at Trigg County
Brighton plays at Kingsbury on Thursday. Murray High travels to Union County on Saturday.
Jackson Central-Merry is off this week.