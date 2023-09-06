Ward elected President of West TN Public Television Board of Directors

Julie Allen Ward, of Milan, has been elected the new President of the Board of Directors for the West Tennessee Public Television Council, the governing board for West TN PBS/WLJT-TV 11, the local public television station for West Tennessee.

Ward was selected along with Vice President Bob Moore of Humboldt, Secretary Dr. Lynn Alexander of Martin, and Treasurer Steve Bowers of Jackson, by the 15-member board.

She currently serves as the Executive Director for the Milan Chamber of Commerce, a position she has held since 2010. Ward most recently was the board’s secretary and before that was a member of the West TN PBS Community Advisory Board. Ward is a resident of Milan.

“I’m honored and excited to guide the growth of West TN PBS,” says Ward, “It’s a time of great change in the media industry and being able to help our local PBS station navigate the future is very rewarding.”

West TN PBS is a community-licensed, nonprofit, commercial-free television station that serves all of West Tennessee with three channels, a streaming app and website and educational outreach programs.

“Julie and all of our new board officers are a dedicated team of community leaders,” says West TN PBS General Manager and CEO Peter Noll, “I am excited to work with them as our organization looks at new ways to serve West Tennessee.”

The officers of the board of directors will serve two year terms.

West Tennessee Public Television Council Board of Directors

President – Julie Allen Ward – Milan

Vice President – Bob Moore – Humboldt

Secretary – Dr. Lynn Alexander – Martin

Treasurer – Steve Bowers – Jackson

John Fry – South Fulton

Kim Foster – Paris

Rodney Freed – Martin

Angela Demaris – Huntingdon

Cindy Emerson – Jackson

Mike McWherter – Jackson

Crystal Ozier – Lexington

Rep. Johnny Shaw – Bolivar

Dr. Jeremy Tubbs – Jackson

Dr. Amanda Walker – Dyersburg

LaShonda Williams – McKenzie